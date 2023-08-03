Cromwell church plans family day
CROMWELL — New Beginning International Ministries, 1990 N. C.R. 1200W, will host a Family Fun Night on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Activities include carnival games, prizes, raffled items, 50/50 drawings, a dunk tank, face painting, food and music. Fireworks, for which donations will be accepted, will end the evening.
Vendors may still join the event by calling Robert at (574) 304-4567.
Artist to teach painting class
KENDALLVILLE — “Barn with a Storm Coming” is the Kendallville Parks Department’s next painting class with professional artist Carl Mosher.
The class is in two sessions, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. Samples of the painting can be seen in the park office or on the department’s Facebook page.
Class size is limited, so make reservations as soon as possible. Call the park office at 347-1064 for more information.
