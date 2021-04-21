Kendallville library adds notary public service
KENDALLVILLE — Looking for a notary? The Kendallville Public Library now has notary service available.
A Notary Public is an individual commissioned by the State of Indiana to serve as an impartial witness and fraud deterrent for legally significant documents such as property deeds, marriage licenses and adoption papers. Notaries defer fraud by verifying individuals’ identity and ensuring that all parties understand the contents of the documents they sign.
Schedule an appointment with Notary Michelle Herron by calling 343-2010 or emailing her at mherron@kendallvillelibrary.org. There is no cost for this service.
Michelle Herron is not an attorney licensed to practice law in Indiana. As a notary public, she is not allowed to draft legal records, give advice on legal matters, including immigration, or charge a fee for these activities.
