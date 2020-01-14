FORT WAYNE — A national alpaca show will be held in March at the War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
The Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show sponsored by Fun in the Country Alpacas, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country, is held in a new geographic location nearly every year.
Following successful shows in 2010 and 2016, AOA once again selected the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to host the 2020 National Alpaca Show.
Hours are:
• Friday, March 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, March 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Alpacas from across the country will be featured in the competition show ring. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.
Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.
Another popular feature is the alpaca selfie booth. It will make its debut in Fort Wayne this year. The public can take a selfie or have a photo taken with an alpaca for free.
Alpaca Owners Association is offering a free yoga class with a group of friendly and beautiful alpacas sponsored by Fun in the Country Alpacas. The classes will take place on Saturday, March 14 from noon to 1 p.m. It is open to the first 50 people who register at alpacanationals.com. An Alpaca Yoga shirt is also available.
On Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. participants of all ages will take to the ring to compete alongside their alpacas in a costume contest. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.
This show marks the 30th anniversary of the alpaca shows in the United States.
