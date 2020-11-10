FORT WAYNE – The Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the center’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, based on the latest scientific evidence.
Parkview earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
“Parkview is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Shamir Haji, MD, stroke medical director, Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center. “These tools and resources help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
The Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center also received the Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Honor Roll awards by meeting additional quality measures.
“We are pleased to recognize the Parkview Stanley Wissman Stroke Center for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 9 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org/quality.
