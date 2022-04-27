KENDALLVILLE — A reborn transportation service is expanding its shuttle services to DeKalb, Noble and Whitley counties from its base in Allen County.
Fort Wayne entrepreneur Leilammi Deveraux is using her company, Ride Rescue, to fil a need for transportation for residents in Auburn, Columbia City and Kendallville.
The “ride and dine” shuttle service operates on weekends to take groups of five to 10 people to Fort Wayne for an evening of fine dining, music and entertainment at the restored Clyde Theater and a choice of several partnering restaurants.
Advantages of using Ride Rescue are that customers can enjoy the evening without worrying about drinking and driving, causing an accident or having a designated driver, Deveraux said. Her shuttle riders can relax, enjoy their meals and a few drinks, and then safely return home. The service accommodates a date night for a couple or a gathering of friends.
Some of the Fort Wayne restaurants partnering with the Clyde Theater on Sundays include Sapporo, a Japanese steakhouse; Longhorn Steakhouse on Lima Road; Storming Crab, a seafood restaurant on Coliseum Boulevard, Hideout 125, Cebolla’s Mexican Grill, and Wu’s Fine Chinese on Coldwater road.
Most rural communities like Auburn, Columbia City and Kendallville have fewer transportation options than larger cities like Fort Wayne. Deveraux hopes to expand the shuttle service for employees to share a ride to work, or for golfers visiting Kendallville for Great Indiana Golf stay-and-play packages.
“Fort Wayne already has services like local taxis, Uber and Lyft,” she said.
Deveraux has two vans for the shuttle service, and offers curbside pickup from home. Ride Rescue is a member of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce.
For information, email info@riderescueme.com; call 260-468-RIDE or go to the shuttle website at www.riderescueme.com.
