CN choir to sing at Sweet Church
ALBION — The Sweet Church Community Organization’s Christmas program will be today at 7 p.m. at the historic church, 3015 E. C.R. 415N. The Central Noble choir will perform and light refreshments will be served after the program.
Plato church hosts Christmas Eve service
LAGRANGE — Plato Christian Fellowship Church, formerly United Methodist, at 340 S. C.R. 500E, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. The incarnation and birth of Jesus will be told according to scripture that evening and also on Sunday mornings.
Craft bazaar, cookie bar is Saturday
SOUTH MILFORD — A Craft Bazaar & Cookie Bar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Milford Church in the Garden (formerly United Methodist), 7510 S.R. 3. Cookbooks and tumblers will be available.
