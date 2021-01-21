As time progresses, more and more things in our every day lives are reliant on technology. Whether it be ordering groceries online, making online websites instead of real life shops and everything in between. Sometimes the use of technology is great, its quick, easy, and reliant. Other times its just a distraction to the things around us.
One of the biggest problems is technology in the school.
Kids everyday bring their phones and computers to school with them. Although some schools don’t allow students to use or even bring their phones into class, they still use their computers. Sometimes it depends on the teachers' rule than the schools' rules.
Students who use their phones in class tend to get disciplined for being distracted for playing on their phones or texting during class. Sometimes teachers turn their heads to it, and other times they get after the students to put their phones down and get to work.
For the students who don’t have their phones in class, some take their computers and play games. Even though the schools can block specific websites that are not school related such as YouTube, Netflix and streaming services like that; the kids still find their way around it.
This causes some issues in the classroom while teachers are trying to teach their students. Teachers feel as if they are not getting the attention they deserve while teaching the class.
Sometimes it can get to the point where teachers take students' phones for the class, or even the entire day. Then at the end of the hour or the day the student can come to the teachers desk and get their phone back. If that doesn’t work, the teacher is allowed to give the students phone to the office or the parents of the students have to come in and get it.
There is not much the school can do about students having their phones in the classroom, except for banning them from the classroom, which some local schools do. That still won’t stop the students from bringing them in. Sometimes students with family or health issues need to have their phones in class.
Although I have no room to talk on being on my phone during class because I have gotten my fair share of getting in trouble for it, I can at least say I have never gotten my phone taken for the class or for the day.
There should be a defined line of communication between the students and the teachers over when it is and is not acceptable to use phones or play games on their computers in class. When the teacher is teaching or giving a lecture to the class, students should be paying attention to the teacher and not their phones.
Although there is an issue of technology in the classroom, one use of technology is the ability for students to work from home. Online students are expected to get on Google Meets every day when the teacher assigns them and are expected to get assignments done on time unless teachers are notified of connectivity issues at home. More and more students are going online each day for the fact it is easier to do than being in school. Students can work at their own pace, and take as long during the day as they need to complete assignments unless given a specific deadline.
As life goes on the use of technology will only become more and more advanced and the little things in our lives like stores and schools could possibly dwindle away.
Nina Lucchesi is an Angola High School senior who is working with The Herald Republican this year through the Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education program.
