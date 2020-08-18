These children were recently born at New Eden Care Center:
Mary Anne, a girl, was born Aug. 15 to Kenneth and Lucille M. (Hochstetler) Lambright, Goshen.
Jayna SuAnn, a girl, was born Aug. 15 to Gerald J. and Hannah D. (Troyer) Yoder, LaGrange.
Zac Austin, a boy, was born Aug. 15 to Timothy L. and Lisa Jane (Miller) Mast, Shipshewana.
Keith Daniel, a boy, was born Aug. 16 to Joseph and Doris (Nisley) Otte, Topeka.
Julie Ann, a girl, was born Aug. 16 to Nathan and Doris (Miller) Nisley, Goshen.
Savannah Kay, a girl was born Aug. 16 to Gerald and Sharon (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Kristen Faith, a girl, was born Aug. 17 to Lamar and Mary Ellen (Borkholder) Yoder, Howe.
Claylon Matthew, a boy, was born Aug. 10 to Norman and Melissa (Lehman) Gingerich, Wolcottville.
Luke Alvin, a boy, was born Aug. 11 to Orla and Margaret (Hochstetler) Yoder, Ligonier.
Zachiah Jace, a boy, was born Aug. 12 to Lawayne and Lorraine (Fry) Bontrager, Goshen.
Amy Allyse, a girl, was born Aug. 13 to Loren and Diana (Weaver0 Miller, LaGrange.
Jerad Lynn, a boy, was born Aug. 14 to Jason and Regina (Yoder) Schwartz, Goshen.
