Thursday, Aug. 29
• 101 Lakes Angola Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Pinochle, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9:30 a.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 410 S. John St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Sage Gathering Herb Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
• Exercise group, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2
• Weight Watchers, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Cub Scout Pack No. 3199, Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Boy Scout Troop No. 125, Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Dulcimer Jam, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6-8 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Euchre, Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, noon.
• Tri-State Duplicate Bridge, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
• Grief Support Group, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, conference room 2, 516 E. Maumee St., Angola, 4:30 p.m.
• Knitters Group, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Pokagon Pitchpipers, Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., 7 p.m.
• Weight Loss Support Group, Anytime Fitness, 205 Harcourt Road, Angola, 7:30 p.m.
