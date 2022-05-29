SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana Trading Place is celebrating a milestone in its history that few other businesses ever reach.
The company is celebrating its 100th year in business.
It’s a story with a rather humble beginning. Shipshewana Trading Place actually started in as a small auction in a barn in the backyard of Shipshewana home selling off just a handful of animals. The business was started by a man named George Curtis, said Keith Lambright, the owner, and operator of the Shipshewana Trading Place.
“The story I heard is that they had a couple of hogs, maybe a sheep or two, and maybe a calf. They had five or six animals if I remember right,” he recalled.
Most of the rest of the details about the auction’s first couple of years have long since been lost to time. Lambright, for example, doesn’t know if Curtis held weekly or monthly auctions, but he does know the business continued to grow, and today, it stands at the heart of Shipshewana’s economy.
Nowadays, buyers attending the auction come in from around the county. Thousands of cattle move through the Shipshewana sales ring in a single day. The auction is such a vital part of the regional ag economy. During the pandemic, when other businesses were asked to shut their doors, the auction was declared essential business and told to keep operating.
Lambright’s grandfather, Fred, bought the auction in 1949, and slowly started growing the company. He brought it to the south side of town where it would have room to grow.
Lambright credits the Amish culture that part of the landscape on the western side of LaGrange County as key to Shipshewana’s success and the success of his and other businesses in the small community.
More than just a livestock auction, Shipshewana Trading Place, the auction’s parent company, is made up of a host of other unique businesses. Those businesses include a horse sale, hay sale, and the always popular weekly antique auction. Shipshewana Trading Place also owns and operates a hotel and convention center, an RV campground, an RV repair center, a restaurant, and of course, the world-famous Shipshewana flea market.
Each Tuesday and Wednesday, the flea market attracts thousands of people to the area, who come in search of bargains, excitement, color, and the chance to stroll around 40 acres of vendors. The market annually brings millions of dollars into the local economy. Like the auction, the flea market had rather humble beginnings, too.
Lambright said it started in about the late 50s as people started to put up tables behind their cars they used to sell small items. It caught on and started to grow.
Today’s flea market occupies more than 40 acres — bigger than 30 football fields. It’s touted as the Midwest’s largest outdoor flea market, featuring more than 700 vendors.
Lambright, along with his father and brother, purchased the company in 1981 and helped shape Shipshewana Trading Place into the multifaceted business that became today. Lambright said the other businesses — like the flea market, the hotel, and RV park — were created to meet growing customer demand.
Shipshewana Trading Place is hosting several events this year to celebrate its 100th anniversary. One of those is hosting the Livestock Marketing Association’s Annual Convention and World Livestock Auctioneer Championship. That event takes June 9-11 at Shipshewana Auction Inc.
“We’re really excited to be hosting this,” said Lora Gates, the company’s marketing director. “It’s part of the fun and a once-in-a-lifetime event.”
This is the first time that the world championship competition will be held in Indiana. Thirty-one professional livestock auctioneers from around the country will be coming to Shipshewana to compete in the competition.
Each competitor will take his or her turn behind the microphone and work a real auction. A team of five judges will judge all 31 competitors, selecting the 10 best. Those 10 will be invited back to work a second shift behind the microphone that afternoon. Based on those performances, a winner will be selected.
All year, Shipshewana Trading Place will be giving away prizes and offering special deals and treats to customers of its market, its restaurant and other businesses. It’s just all part of celebrating the 100th anniversary of its livestock auction.
