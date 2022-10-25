LIGONIER — Ligonier Public Library will buy nearly 70 new titles to add to its collection in November, thanks to a $1,000 grant from Indiana Humanities.
The library will add digital or physical resources (including books, films or other materials) that address race, systemic racism and/or the Black experience through a humanities lens. Materials were selected from among the more than 400 titles on the approved list, which was curated by librarians with input from humanities scholars.
Indiana Humanities first offered the Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development grants in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd and ensuing protests. The grant program was designed to address the increased demand on libraries for materials on the subject of racial equity. Due to continued interest, the grants were offered again this year.
This special grant opportunity and associated programs are made possible through funding from Lilly Endowment Inc.
