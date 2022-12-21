AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare, based in Garrett, is partnering with 9th Street Brew Coffee House in Auburn to fulfill the clinic’s Christmas Wish List.
Red, green and gold paper ornaments are located on the coffee house’s festive tree. Individuals who wish to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season may choose ab ornament to help grant the clinic’s wishes. Each ornament has a ten dollar gift card assigned to it. These gift cards will be used to assist patients with transportation to and from the clinic.
Transportation is a huge barrier for patients seeking care at St. Martin’s, who travel from DeKalb, Noble LaGrange and Steuben counties. To assist with this barrier, the clinic provides gift cards as needed.
The clinic has documented that 47% of St. Martin’s patients are driving 30 to 90 miles round trip for necessary healthcare services. This small gift could make the difference in the ability for those in our community to make and attend essential healthcare appointments.
St. Martin’s Healthcare, located in Garrett, is a free clinic that has served the uninsured for 17 years. Opening in October 2005, the clinic has expanded programs to include vision and integrated mental health counseling in addition to primary medical and dental care supported by volunteer healthcare providers and staff.
The clinic is open 35 hours a week and currently serves DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. Those who find themselves under-insured with high deductibles and copays may also be eligible for care.
Appointments may be made by calling 260-357-0077. Same-day appointments are available.
St. Martin’s Healthcare receives no federal or state dollars and is funded solely by grants, foundations, donations from individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations, two annual fundraisers, a tea held in February and a golf benefit in August, and proceeds from the Curiosity Shop.
