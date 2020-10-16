Singspiration Sunday
ANGOLA — Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N will host Singspiration Sunday at 6 p.m.
All are welcomed to join in the singing of favorite hymns.
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2020 @ 4:43 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.