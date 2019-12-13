This Middle Eastern appetizer recipe is best served right out of the oven when the chickpeas are at the height of their crispiness. They make a great, fiber-friendly afternoon snack.
Hot Chicks
Ingredients
2 (15.5-ounce) canned, no-salt-added chickpeas (garbanzo beans) (drained, rinsed)
2 Tbsp. canola oil
2 tsp. sodium-free chili powder
1/2 tsp. sweet paprika
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground Black pepper
1/8 tsp. ground cayenne pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Drain and rinse chickpeas; add to the baking sheet. Using a few paper towels, blot the chickpeas to remove excess liquid.
In a small bowl, combine the oil and spices. Mix to combine. Pour oil over chickpeas; using a spatula or hands, mix together so chickpeas are coated with spices.
Roast chickpeas in the preheated oven until crispy, about 35 minutes, rotating and shaking the pan halfway through the cooking process. Remove from oven and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.