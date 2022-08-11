Legion serving pork chops
ROME CITY — Rome City American Legion will have a smoked pork chop dinner on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Junk Yard Band will play in the back yard, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There is a cover charge for guests who are not members of the legion post.
Cardboard boats set sail for United Way
BRISTOL — Crossroads United Way’s 12th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race will kick-off United Way’s annual fundraising campaign as cardboard boats sail through the decades to celebrate its 100th year anniversary.
The race takes place on Friday Aug.19, at the LaSalle Bristol Pond on 601 C.R. 17 Elkhart. This year, the largest fleet ever has signed up to race. Boat builders are making boats representing their favorite decade from the 1920s to the present.
Food trucks start serving food at 11a.m. and the cardboard boats set sail at 3 p.m. The event is free to attend.
For more information about the event, visit: www.crossroadsuw.org/race or call 574-295-1650. Major sponsors are Barletta Boats, LaSalle Bristol, NIBCO, and Welch Packaging.
Trine athletes earn academic honors
ANGOLA — Warren Joseph of Avilla, Adam Dills of Kendallville, Elisabeth Cole of Albion, Clayton Kirkpatrick of Kendallville, and Chloe Behm of Albion have been named to the 2021-22 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll. They are students at Trine University’s Angola campus.
Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course.
Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola.
Lodge holding chicken fundraiser
AVILLA — Masonic Lodge 460 will sell barbecue chicken at a drive-through event Sunday at Avilla Town Hall, Main Street and old S.R. 3. Pickup begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until sold out.
