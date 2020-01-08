Winter sale seeking vendors
LIGONIER — The 13th annual Winter Warm Up Indoor Yard Sale and Craft Show is Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ligonier Sports & Recreation Center.
Yard sale, craft vendors and food vendors are needed and will be accepted as space allows.
The fundraising event benefits local youth programs and activities.
Call 894-7344 for booth space cost and information.
Perpetual calendar is free winter project
KENDALLVILLE — The current Make-and-Take project at Kendallville Public Library isn’t something that can be used for just a short time — it can be used forever.
Supplies are being provided now for this project. It will be available through Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch during business hours. This project is…literally…a little heavier than most. It involves a small block of wood, some hooks, and lots of letters and numbers.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free Make-and-Take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Upcoming Project: Jan. 20 through Feb. 1, Book Page Bookmarks
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s maker space. Adults and youth age 12 and older are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
