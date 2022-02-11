FORT WAYNE — East Noble show choirs returned to competition Feb. 5 at the Northrop Invitational, despite a snowstorm earlier in the week.
Premiere Edition finished in fourth place in the unisex category, competing against Loveland, Ohio, Homestead High School and much larger groups. Premiere Edition has struggled the past few weeks with eight out of 22 members, not always the same eight, out because of illness. Just when they were getting back to rehearse, Mother Nature dumped a foot of snow on northeast Indiana canceling three days of rehearsal last week.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” said Director Chris Mettert. “They did virtual team meetings to learn the new show order, then showed up at 5 a.m. last Saturday morning to run through the show with the new order and then they went out and gave a killer performance on Saturday morning.”
JorDon Whittaker earned outstanding performer for Premiere Edition. The choir’s next competition will be Feb. 19 at the DeKalb Invitational.
Knight Rhythms faced some stiff competition for the second week in a row and finished in fourth place in the small mixed division. While claiming best vocals for its second competition of the season, Knight Rhythms finished just two points behind third place, four points out of second place. A total of 17 points separated first place from fourth place.
“We have outstanding kids,” Mettert said in praise of his performers. “Last week our results were disappointing but we came back at Northrop and beat last week’s grand champion by 20 points, and bested two other schools that finished ahead of us at Dwenger. I couldn’t be more proud of how we handle ourselves and continue to work and show improvement. We are showing tremendous growth and that will help us as we move into the next competitions.”
Makiah McDonald earned the outstanding performer award for Knight Rhythms.
East Noble will compete in four more competitions – all Indiana State School Music Association shows with the goal of qualifying for state for the 20th time in school history.
East Noble show choirs will host its own invitational on Saturday, March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.