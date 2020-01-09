ANGOLA — A charity auction benefit will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Sutton's Deli, 140 N. Public Square, to benefit KC Learning Center.
The nonprofit KC Learning Center will be located at 1605 N. Wayne St., Angola, and serve children in northeastern Indiana with developmental disabilities.
The charity auction is a silent auction featuring a wide selection of items. It will run from noon to 4 p.m.
"We have vacation packages to Traverse City and Torch Lake (Michigan) with hotel and car rental, and a bunch of other things," said KC Learning Center administrator Holly Witherby. "We also have an authentic basketball signed by the Chicago Bulls and will have an authentic football signed by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints football team."
Other items include Indy 500 Grand Prix tickets, gym membership, a homemade Amish quilt, a cornhole set and more.
Donations for the auction will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 27 by contacting Witherby at holly@kclearningcenter.org.
With a motto of “Connect, Empower, Grow,” KC Learning Center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, life skills, job skills and other educational opportunities to local youth. There will be an interactive day program and family support groups.
Families in Steuben, Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties will be served. Children 18 months old and older will be accepted.
