LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society is seeking donations to finish the repair and reinstallation of its 1909 windows in its museum building.
The historical society has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society’s Heritage Support grants program, thanks to the Eli Lilly Foundation. The society is now working to raise the remaining amount needed to reinstall the windows in the next six months.
In November 2019, the storm window on the south set of windows fell out and broke, and it wasn’t possible to put the storm window back in. Local donations and a grant from the LaGrange Community Foundation enabled the society to remove the windows and cover the hole.
The society is grateful to those who have given donations in the past, and is asking the community to consider helping to finish the project.
Donations of any amount are accepted from individuals, organizations and businesses. Donations can be sent to LaGrange County Historical Society, P.O. Box 134, LaGrange, IN 46761.
For questions or more information, call Bryan McCoy of the historical society at 350-8561 or 463-3763.
