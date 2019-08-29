The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center recently:
Lyndon James, a boy, born Aug. 22 to Elmer and Mary Edna (Miller) Schrock, Millersburg.
Kathy, a girl, born Aug. 22 to Jessie and Laura (Yoder) Troyer, LaGrange.
Kara Jolyn, a girl, born Aug. 25 to Rudy and Veld (Kuhns) Miller, Middlebury.
Mari Jo, a girl, born Aug. 24 to David and Emma (Yoder) Lehman, Shipshewana.
Brian James, a boy, was born Aug. 26 to Lamar and Nadine (Miller) Hochstetler, Middlebury.
Jeslyn Brielle, a girl, born Aug. 16 to Jeremy and Deann (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Micah Seth, a boy, was born to Jesse and Norma (Lambright) otto, Topeka.
Adam Cole, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Leonard and Doreen (Troyer) Yoder.
Malia Beth, a girl, was born Aug. 20 to Nathan and Kayla (Bontrager) Mullet, Middlebury.
Luke Devon, a boy, was born Aug. 21 to Noah and Mary Etta (Miller) Fry, Wolcottville.
