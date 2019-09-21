I love fall.
I love the crisp air. I love the change of colors. I love apple cider and fresh apples. I love to sit outside in the morning with a cup of tea. I just love fall.
I love winter.
I love the softness of the earth as the snow falls and covers everything with a beautiful, white blanket. I love how each snowflake is different. I love the fireplace going and sitting in front of it with a good book and a cup of tea. I just love winter.
I love spring.
I love the warmth of the spring sun after a hard winter. I love the grass coming back to life and the plants budding up from the ground. I love to enjoy a good cup of hot tea on a crisp spring morning. I love spring.
I just love summer.
I love the hummingbirds that join us and the beautiful flowers that reveal lovely colors. I love the feel of fresh water for swimming on a hot summer day. I love long days and starry nights. I love to enjoy a good book and some iced tea by the water. I just love summer.
I really love the seasons. As you can tell from my above rambling and I really do love snow, please do not stone me! What I am realizing is that I have a love for God’s creation. Also, I might be obsessed with tea! I think of how our God, our Creator made everything. Flowers, mountains, trees, rocks, water and more for us to benefit from. Not just for us to vacation in amazing spots but for us to see His strength, His ability, His love for us to give us all of this.
“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.” Genesis 1:1-2
“For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything. “ Hebrews 3:4
“I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven, and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2
Our God, in the beginning, made a garden of perfection for us to walk in. We cannot even imagine how wonderful that was. I believe we get a little taste with each season when we travel to different spots and experience a new beautiful picture of what He created in that garden for us. Anymore it feels like we rush from thing to thing and never take time to enjoy what God has created.
Grab your tea or your choice of relaxing drink and take a moment today to soak up this transition from one season to another. This is the world and the day that He has created, let us rejoice and be glad in it!
