KENDALLVILLE — Adults are invited to unleash their creativity with a variety of activities in August at the Kendallville Public Library or its Limberlost Branch in Rome City. These activities are on the August schedule:
Cortex Project: Cup Weaving
Monday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 14, all branches.
Come to The Cortex at KPL or the designated area at the Limberlost Branch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 14. Pick up supplies for this in-person Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL or the Customer Service Desk at LB.
Book Folding with Beth Ream: So Many Books
Monday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Learn to fold books with Beth Ream. Beth will teach the technique as students follow along with the pattern “So Many Books, So Little Time.” This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Yoga with Brittany
Mondays, Aug. 2, 16, 23 and 30 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class. This event will be held in person, so please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.If you would prefer to access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand. There, you will have access to a variety of different levels of Yoga and can work through them on your own schedule.
Chair Yoga with Brittany
Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch
Join Brittany, certified Yoga instructor and adult services assistant, for all-levels chair yoga. Brittany will lead a half-hour flow class, focusing on seated yoga poses and is open to all ages, body types and levels. You can view other yoga videos on the playlist on the KPL Facebook page or click: https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand.
Bubble Wrap Paint: Tree
Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Here’s a new medium...try painting with bubble wrap. This is Inger’s last evening event as she adjusts her hours. This free event is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required.
Euchre Tournament
Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Play Euchre with the Kendallville Public Library for prizes at the Community Learning Center! Sign up in pairs, or as a single and we will match you with a partner. Registration is required.
Barre with Brittany
Thursdays, Aug. 5, 19 and 26 at noon, Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany in the library for this workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for everyone. To attend, please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.If you would prefer to work out on your own time, you can access a variety of levels of Brittany’s Barre sessions On Demand here: http://bit.ly/KPLBarreOnDemand.
Friends of the Library Book Sale: Members Only
Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Limberlost Branch
If you are a Friends of the Library member, here is your chance to shop the preview sale. Stop by the Limberlost Branch and we’ll verify your current membership, or you can buy a membership at the door. You’ll get a first look at all the items added to the sale, before it opens to the public on Friday.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life! Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family for generations.
Friends of the Library Sale: Public Welcome
Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Limberlost Branch
The Friends of the Library Book Sale is open to the public at the Limberlost Branch during Rome City’s town-wide Garage Sale.
BINGO
Friday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany for a fun-filled hour of BINGO! Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy and books. Register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Kendallville Farmer’s Market
Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
KPL is proud to be a partner of this year’s Kendallville Farmer’s Market. Come shop items that are grown locally, sourced locally, and made locally. The market is at the Community Learning Center every Saturday through September (and possibly into October).
Cards and ‘Corn
Monday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m., Community Learning Center
Get together with friends for the Kendallville Public Library’s casual card club at the Community Learning Center. We’ll serve popcorn so you can snack as you play. Registration is required, and this free event is open to adults age 18 and older.
Library on the Road: One-Room Schoolhouse
Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville.
Learn what education was like long ago as LouAnne Pillers transports you back to a one-room schoolhouse. This month, meet us at the schoolhouse north of Kendallville, next to the Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 E Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville. The entry fee is covered by the Kendallville Public Library. Register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Transportation is not provided.
Trivia Night: Disney
Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Time to brush up on your Disney knowledge. Bring a team of up to four people for a night trivia. When signing up, let us know who the other members of your team are, and the name you’ve come up with. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required, so we can properly set the space up for social distancing. Register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Cortex Project: Leaf Painting
Monday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 28, at all branches
Come to The Cortex at KPL or the designated area at the Limberlost Branch from Aug. 16 through Aug. 28 to use a leaf to paint! Pick up supplies for this in-person project Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL, or the Customer Service Desk at LB.
Wellness Workshop with Brittany-Session One: Gratitude Journal
Monday, Aug. 16, at 6:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Complete a fun gratitude journal activity while learning about wellness. Imagine if you felt good about yourself physically, mentally and emotionally. Join Brittany for the first session in a fun series of activities and information about wellness, so you can achieve the things that matter most to you!
Session one will include gratitude journaling and a wellness discussion on Positive Emotions. (Throughout the series of events, we will discuss the six pillars of wellness, among other findings from the Wellbeing Literacy grant. Topics include: Positive Emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, Accomplishment and Health. You are welcome to attend any or all of the workshop series.)
Red Cross Blood Drive
Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. Patrons can help by taking a bit of their time to donate blood at the Kendallville Public Library. Register online for your appointment at https://www.redcross.org/.
Budget Friendly Meal Planning
Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
The Kendallville Public Library is kicking off a Budget Friendly Meal Planning series with the Community Learning Center. At each event (one per month) you will learn how to make a meal your family will love. These events are being held in the Community Learning Center, and registration is required. They are free and open to adults age 18 and older.
Matt’s Book Club: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club. Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion.
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig: Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one the story of another reality. One tells the story of your life as it is, along with another book for the other life you could have lived if you had made a different choice at any point in your life.
While we all wonder how our lives might have been, what if you had the chance to go to the library and see for yourself? Would any of these other lives truly be better? Please be sure to register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading!
Macrame Leaf
Friday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Join Brittany to create a macramé leaf. The leaf can later be turned into a keychain, necklace or bookmark.This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required by calling 343-2010 or signing up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
BINGO & Books with Brittany
Wednesday, Aug. 25, at noon, Limberlost Branch
Each month, take a few moments to talk about a book in a particular genre with Brittany, and then play some rousing rounds of BINGO to win...you guessed it...books. The genre for the book discussion this month is Sci Fi. Brittany will be reading “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern, but you can read any book in that genre that you would like. Register by calling 854-2775 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
The Zentangle® Method: Tangle a Small Picture Frame
Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Using The Zentangle® Method, tangle a small picture frame this month. If you have any pens or supplies, please bring them. This event is free and open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010. Join us in lower level Meeting Room C.
BINGO
Thursday, Aug. 26,at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a fun-filled hour of BINGO. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy, books and more. Please be sure to register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Wellness Workshop with Brittany — Session Two: Tie Dye
Monday, Aug. 30, at 6:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Complete a fun tie-dye activity while learning how to feel good about yourself physically, mentally and emotionally so you can achieve the things that matter most to you. Join Brittany for the second session in a fun series of activities and information about wellness. Session 2 will include tie-dye and wellness discussion on engagement. Please bring an item to tie-dye and a device that has internet access.
If you missed session one, please take a few minutes to complete this survey: https://community.permahsurvey.com/employee_login.phpWe will be discussing our results, looking into some of our strengths and working on our tie-dye project.
Throughout the series, the group will discuss the six pillars of wellness, among other findings from the Wellbeing Literacy grant. Topics include: Positive Emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, Accomplishment and Health. Individuals are welcome to attend any or all of the workshop series.
Abstract Wave Paint Class
Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Leah will guide you through the steps to create an abstract wave painting. This free event is open to adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Sign up by calling 343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
