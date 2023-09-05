Pasta Night feeds two missions
Sheryl Prentice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced for corrupt business influence
- Angola teachers demand pay raise to living minimum
- Principals in Auburn Sports Group involved in lawsuits
- Marshmallow festival opens tonight
- Noble Republicans waffle on Avilla candidate issue
- Main Street lays out steps to improve Auburn
- Man to serve 20 years behind bars for child molesting
- Police blotter
- Woman charged with dealing after meth, cocaine seized
- Vehicles flock to downtown Auburn for Friday cruise-in
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Books in question offer no nourishment
- Festival leads off with marshmallow roasts, family fun
- LaGrange Fire Department hosts car show
- Parks and recreation fall summit planned for Oct. 11
- DeKalb Community Calendar
- Lovin’ that Labor Day feeling
- Big first half carries Bulldogs past Barons
- Jahnke earns first young child educator award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.