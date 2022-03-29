NORTH MANCHESTER — Students in the Manchester University Theatre Society will present an original musical, “It’s a Woman’s World” by Andy Vance.
Kora Beasley of Middlebury and Aubree Hall of LaGrange, both from the class of 2025, are among the cast members for the musical.
The musical is a theatrical, dramatic-comedy that follows different women in their journeys through dealing with struggles in today’s world. This musical is for mature audiences only.
The musical is Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Cordier Auditorium at the North Manchester campus. Admission is free.
The play is directed by Vance, a senior student from Portage, Indiana. This production is her senior project as a performing arts administration major at MU. Jade Gourley of Evansville and Diana Wilson of Portage are the production crew.
Other cast members are Christopher Carroll of Speedway, Indiana; Jasmyn DeHoyos of Peru, Indiana; Omar Gadzhiev of Arcata, California; Karen Jimenez of East Chicago, Indiana; Brad Miley of Lowell, Indiana; Gracianne Nohl of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Darcie Patton of Marion, Indiana; Megan Rodman of Elkhart; Mycal Stewart of Bloomington, Indiana; Dane Stookey of Winona Lake; Christian Kyle Teeves of Orange, California; Jennifer Wagner of Oley, Pennsylvania; and Ken Watson-Haynes, community member from Wabash.
