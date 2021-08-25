ELKHART — Thirty-six teams from local businesses and nonprofits constructed and rowed one-of-a-kind handmade boats around LaSalle Bristol’s pond for the 11th annual Great Cardboard Boat Race on Friday, Aug. 20.
Attendees enjoyed food trucks, a beer garden, giveaways, and a festival atmosphere.
Teams spend weeks, and sometimes months, planning their boats and perfecting their designs as they constructed boats made entirely of cardboard and duct tape. Some boats sank or capsized, while others sailed smoothly around the course.
The event raised money and awareness for Crossroads United Way and served as a kickoff for the organization’s annual workplace fundraising campaign beginning in September. Funds are still being totaled, but a preliminary count showed that the event generated more than $85,000, the highest total in the event’s 11-year history.
Major event sponsors included Barletta Boats, LaSalle Bristol, Green Stream Company, and Welch Packaging.
“The funds and enthusiasm generated by the boat race will help ensure another successful fundraising season for United Way and bolster our fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every member of our communities,” said event organizer Matt Puro. “We are so grateful to our event sponsors, donors, volunteers, participants, vendors, and our gracious hosts at LaSalle Bristol that made it possible.”
The overall grand prize race winner was Goshen Health’s boat, “Spirit of Vengeance.”
Beacon Health’s boat, “I WONDER If It Will Sink,” won the Cardboard Crusaders consolation race.
LaSalle Bristol won the Largest Treasure Chest Award for raising the most money for Crossroads United Way, and Barletta Boat Company won the Most Mates Award for the largest number of donors.
