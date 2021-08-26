KENDALLVILLE — "There are so many hard things to see and hear today so we're trying to make this afternoon about looking forward and celebrating," said the Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries.
Common Grace Ministries was founded Sept. 20, 1996. The public is invited to the 25th anniversary celebration Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. at the Common Grace Kendallville Campus at 2004 E. Dowling St.
Activities will include a visit from the Mad Ants Mascot, a bounce house for children, food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, cake, a raffle and more.
Prizes for the top "25 for 25" fundraising participants will be announced. Kidd urges Common Grace supporters to rally their friends to donate and earn chances for prizes. The first prize basket is worth $500. More details about how people can participate in the fundraiser can be obtained by calling Common Grace at 349-1942 or contacting Common Grace through the website at commongraceministries.org.
"It will be a fun family day with a bounce house for the kids, the Mad Ants Mascot, a raffle, Party on the Patio food truck, popcorn, cotton candy and tours. The Northeastern Center and Farmers and Merchants Bank have both given us permission to park in their lots since we will have our parking lot fairly full of activities. We will have parking attendants to help with parking," Kidd said.
"We are running the raffle with tickets. That way our neighbors can participate, too, at a level they can afford.
"With the year we have all had, it's time we celebrate something. We will be primarily outside. When people come inside the building for any reason or are where they may be in closer contact with others, we will be requiring masks. We will have a cleaning crew working throughout the time to wipe down tables and other high touch areas to keep the environment as safe as possible."
Kidd said tours will explain how Common Grace helps neighbors who are in difficult situations and have nowhere else to turn.
Common Grace staff members help families with money management skills, including use of other Common Grace Ministries services and referral to other resources, so that they have the money for rent and utilities.
"Visitors will see A Hope Chest and learn how we accept donations and get the furniture out to those in need," Kidd said. "Friendship Connection will be open for tours, as well, to share how we obtain and offer the food supply. Visitors will also hear about Noble New Way and how it was born out of Common Grace Ministries and is now extending Asset Based Community Development principles throughout the county to strengthen all of us."
Common Grace Ministries is the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit for Noble County. The money raised in the Red Kettles during the Christmas season by Noble County’s bell ringers is distributed throughout Noble County by Common Grace Ministries.
“That money does a lot of work in the community all year long that people don’t see,” Kidd said.
In addition to rent and utility assistance, Common Grace is also able to provide disaster assistance in partnership with the Red Cross, Tools for Schools for the elementary schools in Noble County, assistance with obtaining state issued identification and driver's licenses, quality of life support for residents of skilled nursing facilities in Noble County, and projects that directly impact the quality of life for seniors who still live in the community.
"Visitors who come to the open house will hear more about these exciting projects," Kidd said.
The No. 1 goal of the Sept. 18th celebration is to give thanks for "what God has done, is doing and can do through Common Grace Ministries for Noble County," Kidd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.