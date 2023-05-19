Meeting in the home of Lori Jansen, Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa installed Linda Jansen as the new president for the coming two years, replacing Cindy Frick, who served two years.
Other officers installed for the coming two years are LouAnne Pillers, vice president; Lori Jansen, treasurer; and Julie Carmicheal, recording secretary/corresponding secretary.
Marilyn Freiburger was recognized for serving 12 years as treasurer.
LouAnn Pillers arrived late because she had been presenting the chapter's three $500 scholarships at East Noble's Honors Night. They went to Bree Walmsley, Alexa Ramsey (English award) and Sierra Crump (vocal music award).
It was decided that the fine arts party will be a "sip and spin" pottery making class at the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Kendallville. The date has not been finalized.
Lori Jansen displayed the purse she has purchased for next season's "Power of the Purse" event. This year's Power of the Purse was very successful; Beta Chapter's purse was very well received and purchased for $393. Lori Jansen and Bonnie Milton were thanked for their work on the project.
Another extremely successful fundraiser this year was Basket Bingo, a project organized by Gamma Xi Chapter. At the April meeting, Kathy Baker reported that Beta Chapter's gift bag sold for $355. (It received the most tickets!) The bright cheery bag was filled with a number of fun items. The Beta Chapter received $1,728.31 for their participation. Members gave a big thank you to Kathy Baker and Gamma Xi Chapter.
Beta Chapter's next regular meeting will be Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.