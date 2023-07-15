LAGRANGE — LaGrange County’s 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application opens on July 25.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 147 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in LaGrange County. The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana, is offered locally in LaGrange County through the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
The scholarship provides one full-tuition award and a $900 annual stipend for required books for four years of full-time undergraduate study, leading to a bachelor’s degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
To be eligible to apply for the LaGrange County award, students must:
• Graduate from a LaGrange County high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024;
• Intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana;
• Be a resident of LaGrange County; and
• Have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in LaGrange County and apply for the scholarship by visiting LCCF.net/LillyScholarship. Applications must be completed and submitted by Sept. 8, 2023, to be considered.
Applications will be evaluated on the following criteria: academic achievement, demonstrated service to others, leadership ability, motivation to succeed, employment history, extracurricular involvement, and essay responses.
Two recommendations must be submitted with the application: one from a teacher and one from a community member. A personal interview will assist in determining the scholarship recipient.
Five students will be selected as finalists and be invited to the interview round in October 2023. Following the interviews, the LaGrange County Community Foundation will nominate one local graduating senior for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship; their name will be submitted to ICI for final approval. The scholarship recipient will be announced in December.
The finalists not selected for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will receive the Lambright Leadership Scholarship, a $1,000 four-year renewable scholarship.
Since 1998, a total of 42 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships have been awarded in LaGrange County. The Foundation is pleased to offer the scholarship for its 27th year in LaGrange County.
“We are grateful to be able to offer the LECSP Scholarship to our local students. It opens opportunities for the recipient to attend a school that otherwise might not have been possible,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director. “LaGrange County is home to exceptional student scholars who are committed, caring community members. We look forward to recognizing the hearts and minds of our community’s talented young people.”
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is the result of a statewide initiative provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education. Lilly Endowment created LECSP for the 1997-98 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership, and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting impact.
