These Manchester University students are among 270 who received degrees this spring.
Local students are: James Cash of Columbia City, bachelor of science in accounting and master of accountancy; Jenna Ferguson of LaGrange, bachelor of science in educational studies; Emilee Fetters of Larwill, cum laude, bachelor of arts in social work; Connor Glenn of Middlebury, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in biology-chemistry; Kaleb Greener of Huntertown, magna cum laude, doctor of pharmacy; Jeremy Gregersen of Huntertown, magna cum laude, doctor of pharmacy; Joseph Henschel of Huntertown, bachelor of science in sport management and professional sales; Mariah Hopkins of Columbia City, bachelor of science, medical technology; Hunter Kirgis of Columbia City, cum laude, bachelor of science in accounting; Connor Ladd of Columbia City, cum laude, bachelor of arts in religious studies; Brooke Laux of Columbia City, doctor of pharmacy; Tristan Machuca of Middlebury, bachelor of science in finance; Ronald Mann of Huntertown, doctor of pharmacy; Isaac Miller of Millersburg, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in accounting and master of accountancy; Chloe Nestel of Columbia City, doctor of pharmacy and master of science in pharmacogenomics; Danielle Patton of Kendallville, master of athletic training; Brady Pyrah of Columbia City, bachelor of arts in accounting and master of accountancy; Nicholas Rexroad of Albion, bachelor of science in sport management; Brook Rice of Albion, master of athletic training; Elizabeth Russell of Columbia City, cum laude, bachelor of science in psychology; Conner Sherwin of Pierceton, bachelor of arts in criminal justice and religious studies; Morgan Shumaker of Columbia City, cum laude, bachelor of arts in biology-chemistry; Joshua Tribble of Middlebury, bachelor of science in professional sales; and Austin Wenger of Huntertown, bachelor of science in biology-chemistry and psychology
The list of 2021 conferred graduates includes students who finished requirements in December 2020, January 2021 and May 2021. Manchester conferred a total of 287 degrees for 274 students. Thirteen completed two degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year.
