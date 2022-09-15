ROCHESTER, Indiana — Frontier Indiana will come alive at the 46th annual Trail of Courage Living History Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the Fulton County Historical Society grounds, four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 on the Tippecanoe River.
Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for children age 6-11, and free for age 5 and younger. Parking is free on the grounds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 1,000 individuals in historic clothing participate, with food cooked over wood fires, period music and dance, traditional crafts, historical camps and trading, and canoe rides on the river. The festival combines the genealogy of the Potawatomi Indians and the settlers who lives in Fulton County in the early 1800s with festival events.
The festival is based on local history before the Potawatomi Indians were marched west on the forced removal known as the trail of Death. The Potawatomi were marched down Rochester’s Main Street on Sept. 5, 1838, on their way to Kansas, a journey of 660 miles that took 10 weeks and cost 42 lives.
Since 1976, the festival has honored the American Indians and shown life before the removal. Northern Indiana was still Potawatomi Territory in 1816, when Indiana became a state.
The Trail of Courage includes historic encampments representing the French & Indian War, Voyageurs, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Western Fur Trade, Plains Indians teepees and Woodland Indians wigwams. A recreated Miami Village includes wigwams and lifeways demonstrations.
Laughing Drum, an all-female drum, will provide music for the Indian dances at 3 p.m. each day.
A recreation of Chippeway Village will show the first trading post, post office and village in Fulton County in 1832. Local Girl Scouts will offer candle dipping to all children. Other activities are muzzle loading shooting and tomahawk throwing contests, canoe rides and a Mountain Man Tug of War.
Entertainers include River Valley Colonials Fife & Drum Corps, Aztec Dancers, Danny Russel portraying Daniel Boone, Mark and Liza Woolever, Paul Mitchel, Ander Marching Highlanders and Indiana dancers and drum. These programs are partially funded by grants from the Indiana Arts Commission-National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, go to www.fultoncountyhistory.org and www.potawatomi-tda.org.
