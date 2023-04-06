KENDALLVILLE — Thrive by 5, the Early Childhood Coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, is ready to launch. The celebration will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wolcott Mills School, 108 E. Myers Street in Wolcottville. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP here: https://bit.ly/Tb5Launch.
For the past several months, the early childhood coalitions in each county have been working together to create one combined coalition. With support from the Northeast Indiana Regional Early Childhood Coalition and Gensyn Design, the Thrive by 5 steering committee has developed a strategic plan and action teams that will support the work in both counties to increase the capacity, affordability, and quality of child care and early learning programs throughout the communities.
Those in the community can either take an active role in the coalition by joining one of the action teams to address a specific issue, or can take a passive role by being a supporter and receiving communications from the coalition as the work continues.
There will also be opportunities announced to invest in the work of the coalition, which will not only support the role of the coordinator, but will help provide funding to support existing child care providers, education for the early learning workforce, and expand or create new programs to serve the families who live and/or work in our communities.
Learn more about Thrive by 5 at www.thriveby5coalition.org.
