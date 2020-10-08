FORT WAYNE — A limited number of by-advance-ticket-purchase-only tour spots are available for six ARCH Walking Tours tours on Saturday afternoons and evenings on Saturday and Oct. 17 and 24.
All the details are at www.archfw.org under the Events tab.
Some of the features include:
• ARCH’s brand-new Jazz Age tour in the afternoon Saturday or Oct. 24, guided through the stories from that tumultuous time about skyscrapers, movie palaces and speakeasies.
• Thrills and chills on four different haunted tours, including a brand-new Haunted Lakeside tour. Choose from Haunted Nebraska Saturday; Haunted West Central Oct. 17; Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Oct. 17 (a downtown tour); or the brand-new Haunted Lakeside tour Oct. 24.
ARCH has modified its tours to accommodate pandemic-era practices, including requiring masks for ARCH staff, volunteers and tour guests.
A free smartphone app is being used to communicate with tour guests while socially distanced. They are asked to download and install LiveTours on their phones before arriving at the starting place.
For more information, visit livetours.com.
Guests should consider earphones to make listening to the guide’s narration more convenient.
They are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the tour is to begin so the tour guide can connect through the smartphone app and be ready to go on time.
“We are limiting the number of tickets and not selling any additional tickets on site,” said a news release. “You can attend the tour only if you purchase your ticket in advance.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children’s ticket prices are available for guests age 12 and younger and accompanied by an adult.
ARCH Tours will be cancelled if storms with thunder and lightning or dangerous winds are happening. Otherwise, people are asked to dress for the weather and bring an umbrella, if necessary.
For more information, go to www.archfw.org now or call ARCH at 426-5117.
or email to director@archfw.org.
