“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
As I sit at the Cupbearer Coffee Shop in Auburn enjoying a cup of Jamaican Me Crazy coffee and peering out the window enjoying the snow, I am thinking about how in just a few hours my day will become hectic and busy, and I am trying how I will fit all of my day into my day. I am pondering who I need to meet with, what their needs will be today, if I am capable to provide those needs and for how many of the demands of the day. I add to this the demands of my family, my church members and anyone else whom God finds to bring into my day for whatever reason. And to top it all off, I need to finish a paper for a course which I am taking. Welcome to my day!
I am not complaining, and I am also aware that many of you who are reading this could identify the many demands we have placed on us by others or we place on ourselves. I take another sip of coffee and rest in the moment. I know that I will get through the day the best that I can and that is all I can do. This is all that God expects of us: the best we can. He knows that we can and will become weary at times; that our burdens can and does overwhelm us often. This is why this verse is given: He bids us to come and find rest in Him.
I have taken this entire year to focus on one goal: resting. As you can see in the glimpse of my daily endeavors, I can use some rest now and then. Demands and presumed demands can easily overwhelm us and cause us to either give up on everything, defeat ourselves and to assume letting others down; including God. I chose to focus on rest in more than just the physical rest; because I need rest in all aspects of my life: physically, mentally, emotionally (there is a difference between mentally and emotionally) and spiritually. If I neglect one of these areas, it affects every area of my life dramatically.
For myself; I must first focus on the spiritual. I need this most because if I am going to God/Jesus Christ to find my rest, I need to be connected. This connection come through praying, reading Scriptures, meditation, music, relationship with God the Father/Son/Holy Spirit, time in/with His creation. These prepare my heart and mind to see the needs and to develop my plan of action for the day; by being led by God. And as I meet the demands; if I am faithful, I am listening to God’s voice to take breaks, renew my spirit, to calm down and to find peace. I find that as I do this, I am able to focus more clearly; which also allows me to have a better success in the various things that I am called to do throughout that day.
It is very easy for us to be overwhelmed and burdened by the demands on our lives. And as we complicate this even more by accepting the demands of others and taking them one is our own, we understand how great that burden can be. In doing so, we put ourselves at risk for not only compassion fatigue, but also our own breakdown. As I find my spiritual rest, the side effects of this reaches out to every other aspect of my life. When I find myself resting in God and trusted on his Word, I see how I can apply the principles and lessons to my physical/emotional/mental wellness; which empowers me to take on the duties of the day.
You might be saying to yourself, “This is good for you; however, I am not a spiritual person and therefore this would not work for me.” My follow-up statement would be in the form of this question: “Then what does help you to find rest?” The importance is being able to find the rest that you need to help you succeed and to thrive in all that you do. I find that in the Holy Trinity in my relationship with them. I have found this to be an evidence-based practice which proves itself over and over again to be the right course of action for me. I am equally assured that this could also work for you and with you; should you give it the opportunity to be tested. I am not asking you to take my word for it; put into the test yourself. Give it one month of practice to allow it to prove itself to you that you will find yourself being able to be more at rest and to have the ability of completing your task with a greater joy and satisfaction as you let God lead you towards your rest.
I implore you all to not just go through life; but to live life to the fullest and to make each relationship that you have something that you can rest assured is blessed because you have found rest and it.
