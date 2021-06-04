DEAR AMOR: I transplanted this poppy from a root that my mom sent me last fall. But now I want more. I have bought a packet of poppy seeds. Is there any chance I can direct-sow the seeds now and still get any, or do I need to wait until next fall to plant the seeds? I’ve never grown poppies from seeds before and was confused if direct-sow was for spring or fall. — Stephanie
DEAR STEPHANIE: I once had this very huge orange poppy plant blooming for me. Because poppies seem to disappear around summer time after shedding off their remarkable bright blossoms, I forgot to dig out its roots when I laid a walkway cement on top of the location it was planted at. That is how I lost my more-than-pretty oriental-poppy. But I still remember how lovely, delicate, and huge those flowers were.
Yes, this time of the year, particularly in zone 7 is a little too late in sowing poppy seeds. Wait until this fall to plant the seeds and you should have blossoming surprises waiting for you comes spring.
Oriental poppies are cold hardy perennials. They can be orange like yours or red, lavender, pink or white, and may or may not have black center rings.
Flanders and Shirley poppies are annuals but they reseed profusely so that their presence is much like a perennial plant. Although their petals don’t last for days at a time, this plant is a productive bloomer in spring and fall.
Interesting facts
Poppy, also known as a remembrance poppy and most specifically the red Flanders poppy, is recognized as a symbol of veteran remembrance abroad and in the United States. It was said to have bloomed abundantly in Flanders field (a province of Belgium) soon after countless fallen soldiers of World War I were buried.
The abundant blooming is due to the fact that its seeds, like some obnoxious weeds, can stay viable for years and will germinate when conditions are met.
Some garden poppies may or may not contain poisonous substances. Don’t eat the pods under any circumstance. Pod consumption from this plant by any person or pet is forbidden, to be on the safe side. Processed baking poppy seeds are okay for consumption.
Hardiness
Oriental poppy can be grown in areas with zone hardiness 3-7 but will perform better in the colder climates. Flanders poppy, field poppy, or common poppy can be grown in zones 3-10.
pH
Poppies prefer well-draining, slightly acidic to slightly alkaline soil, which is between 6 and 7.5.
Planting
Most poppies are difficult to transplant as they resists root disturbance. After flowering, the plant will then go dormant throughout the summer, much like tulips. This plant, however, grows new leaves in fall and will continue to build up momentum through the winter months for the next flowering season.
Direct-sow poppy seeds in the intended garden bed very early in the spring, where the seeds can receive freezing and melting conditions. Sowing in late fall is another option if early spring has passed. Sow sparingly as the seeds are very tiny. Cover seeds with soil according to packet instructions.
Because there will be a bare spot in the garden sometime in the summer, companion planting is a must to fill the area where the sleeping beauty lies. Sprawling plants that don’t require frequent watering is an ideal companion planting because a dormant poppy doesn’t like to be overwatered.
Flowering
Perennial and annual poppies bloom sometime between May and July, depending on locations. Warmer climates will send this plant to dormancy around July.
