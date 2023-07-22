‘Back on Track’ helps kids catch up with vaccinations
HOWE — A “Back on Track” event sponsored by MDwise to get children up-to-date on their vaccinations will be held Saturday, July 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at Howe Towne Park, 443 4th St.
The event includes free food free school supplies and free kids’ activities. Every adult who attends a “Check Your Coverage” presentation about Medicaid benefits will receive a $25 gift card at the end of the program.
To learn more or get transportation help visit: MDwise.org/BackOnTrack or call 800-356-1204.
Dine-in meals, auction to benefit CN Food Pantry
ALBION — A dine-in meal and silent auction today will benefit the Central Noble Food Pantry, 601 N. Orange St., in downtown Albion. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers may stop in for a meal at Albion Pizza Depot and bid on silent auction items. A percentage of the meal sales will be donated to the food pantry.
All donations are appreciated to make a difference. The food pantry is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, operated entirely by volunteers and funded by community support, fundraising and grants.
Like most nonprofits, the food pantry has been affected by the post-pandemic, high inflation economic environment. The pantry has struggled to provide all the needed services. Call director Bonnie Brownell at 564-8160 for more information on how to help.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.