Church serving Italian dinner
ROME CITY — Rome City United Methodist Church will serve an Italian dinner Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in its fellowship hall.
Donations will be accepted for the church’s building fund. The menu is baked spaghetti, lasagna, bread sticks, salad and dessert.
Dog wash day to benefit humane shelter
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Rotary Club, Doggie Do’s grooming salon and the Noble County Humane Shelter are collaborating for a dog wash Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the grooming salon, 224 E. Mitchell St. October is Human Shelter Month.
Donations will be accepted for the dog wash, with the proceeds to benefit the humane shelter.
Dog owners must provide proof of vaccination and register their dog breed and weight in advance by calling 260-242-0676; the grooming salon at 260-242-4685; email alyssayoquelet@gmail.com or on the Humane Society of Noble County’s website.
Housing authority to meet at Lamplighter
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments.
Craft bazaar to support church missions
KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 Schoolhouse Road, will raise funds for mission at a craft bazaar Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is accessible to everyone.
Quilts, wood crafts, jewelry, candles and baked good are among the items for sale. Lunch will be served, beginning at 11 a.m., with a menu of chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, soup, pie and beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.