KENDALLVILLE — Summer is an ideal time to sample the creative programs at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. The CLC offers programs for Adults and children in the creative and culinary arts.
A class to make handmade ceramic wind chimes begins Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in The Pottery for children age 7 and older and adults of any age. Participants will make the chimes in their own style with beads, colored string and décor. Class session continue on June 13 and 20. Cost: $15 per person. Enter The Pottery from Door 16 off of Sheridan Street.
Also Monday, a card making class begins at 5 p.m. that is perfect for new crafters, busy crafters or crafters who want a quick and easy project. The project has a contemporary design, bright color palette. Butterfly imagery and lovely sentiments, an inspirational gift loved ones will appreciate. This kit contains enough supplies to create nine cards and coordinating envelopes plus extra components to turn the box into a Hope Box.
A six-week Pottery Throwing class starting Tuesday introduces beginners to basic pottery wheel techniques and expands the skills of more experienced potters. This program will take place every Tuesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., through July 12.
The techniques include throwing basic cylinders, bowls, cups, and decorating and glazing. Participants will have the opportunity to do a glaze firing in a gas kiln in a nearby pottery studio. No prior experience is needed for this pottery course.
The best way to reach The Pottery is through Door 16 off of Sheridan Street.
A euchre tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. Sign up as a pair or as an individual at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
All ages are invited to fun and educational activities at the Health Showcase on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Information focuses on how making small changes in your health can make a big difference in your life.
Health Showcase activities include exercise classes, pickleball, mindfulness lectures, seminars, resource stations and games. The showcase is sponsored by the CLC, Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center, Kendallvville Public Library, YMCA, Health Restoration Institute, Bowen Center, and Jam Center.
Kids also have a chance to learn new skills at the CLC’s summer programs:
Kids Wood Shop-Bird Houses: June14 from 6 p.m. to 7:309 p.m. Build and paint a functional bird house. Cost: $15
Kids Pottery-Lanterns: June 15, 22 and 29, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children ages 8 to 14 are invited to make their own ceramic lanterns. Cost: $50 for the three sessions.
Cooking with Dad-Nachos: June 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kids and dads can spend quality time together making irresistible nachos in the kitchen.
To register or find more information about these and all of the CLC’s programs, go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events button.
