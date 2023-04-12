Church has ham and beans on menu
ALBION — Asbury United Methodist Church will serve a free ham and bean dinner tonight from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 605 E. Main St. The Grace Notes will provide live music. Everyone is welcome.
Saddle club to serve beef-and-noodle dinner
AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club will serve its final beef-and-boodle dinner for 2023 on Wednesday, April 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the saddle club on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St.
The menu is beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, assorted desserts and beverages for a freewill offering. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Guests may enter their names in a drawing for two guest passes to NCG Cinema or two gift cards for the Italian Grill.
Proceeds support the non-profit saddle club for horse owners and enthusiasts.
City residents can get free park pass
KENDALLVILLE — Residents who live in Wayne Township or part of Allen Tonwship within Kendallville’s city limits are encouraged to pick up a 2023 park pass at the Kendallville Parks and recreation office, 211 Iddings St., or at city Hall, 234 S. Main St.
The pass entitles residents to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays from Memorial weekend through Labor Day weekend. Otherwise, a $3 entry fee is charged per plated vehicle.
Residents must being their car registration to receive their pass. Community members who not eligible for a free pass may buy a 2023 park sticker for $25
Park office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the office closed 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch; and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pavilion rental does not include vehicle entry fee to the park. Each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the fee.
Recreational items available at park office
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department has recreational equipment available to check out at no charge. Call in advance to reserve equipment at 260-347-1064.
Equipment available is a volleyball net and ball; shuffleboard discs and cur sticks; disc golf course layouts and discs.
Equipment available for pickup during office hours at the Park Department Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Artist to teach painting classes
KENDALLVILLE — Professional artist Carl Mosher will be the instructor for a series of painting classes at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Classes begin at 6 p.m. on April 20, “Song of the North Loons”: May 18, “Snowmelt Waterfall”; and “Happy Bubbles” on June 15.
Classes cost $25 each, with all supplies includes. Samples of the paintings can be seen at the park office or on the department’s Facebook page. Call 260-347-1064.
