COLDWATER, Mich. — Called “one of the tightest joke writers in the business,” Tony Deyo will headline Tibbits Opera House’s annual Coldwater Comedy Fest March 14.
An evening of laughter with three professional stand-up comedians will help the audience shake off their winter blues. In addition to Deyo, Jeff Scheen and Will Green will perform.
New York City’s Village Voice praised Deyo’s comedy writing. Making his late night television debut on “Conan” in 2013, within a year, Deyo added appearances on “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson, AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Comics Unleashed” with Byron Allen. His latest album, “Comedy Road Trip,” landed on the Billboard Magazine comedy charts, and debuted as the No. 1 selling stand-up album on iTunes. He performed at the prestigious HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and was named one of the year’s best by the New York Post. He can be heard regularly on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
The featured comic for the evening is Chicago native Jeff Scheen. Featured on the FOX TV series Laughs, Scheen was also a finalist in the 2016 Laughing Skull Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. He’s been in a number of other comedy festivals including The Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Montreux’s Jokenation Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off in North Carolina and Laughfest in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Emceeing the evening will be Michigan-based Will Green. His material draws on years working as an elementary teacher, his own anxiety about life, death, and aging, and any other absurdity that catches his eye. Despite his jokes coming primarily from personal experience, his delivery and style make them engaging and relatable to any audience. He performs in clubs and venues all across the Midwest and has garnered attention at various festivals — including Gilda’s Laughfest, Whiskey Bear and the Maine and Milwaukee Comedy Festivals.
Comedy Fest begins at 7 p.m. with doors to the theatr and Ghost Light bar open at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Tibbits.org, stop in at Tibbits business offices at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, or call 517-278-6029. The cost is $18-25 including fees.
