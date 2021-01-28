Please read Psalms 133; 1 Peter 3:8-9; 1 Corinthians 1:10 and Acts 2:42-47
Unity: The state of being united or joined as a whole (Oxford American Dictionary)
If there is one thing this world needs most; besides love and compassion, is unity. We are called the United States; but are we truly united? If so, how are we? And If not, why not? The answer might sound simple; and it is: we choose to be united or ununited. Unity is a choice and an action on the part of everyone involved in the given circumstance or situation.
Prior to 9/11, what was the state of the United States? History shows that there was pretty much the same mindset and situations which are taking place today (some might differ as to the intensity and gravity of the situations): racial tensions, faith issues, conforming to the worldview verses having the ability to has one’s own opinion and the ability to live out that opinion in a peaceful and equal way, political unrest, social injustice; need I go on? Then when the planes struck the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the crash in Pennsylvania; life changes and so did our focus. We came together as a nation and for the longest time, we all worked together as one body to defend our nation and we put our differences aside to stand in unity. When the perceived threat was defeated; we went back to the same lifestyles we had prior to 9/11.
As you read the verses provided; you will note that we are called to be unified. We were created for unity with God and with one another. The verses provide a perfect picture of what can be accomplished when we are in union with one another: needs are met, communities thrive, people actually care for one another and this is backed up by ACTIONS and not just in word, families are stronger and more complete, hatred and bitterness is removed because if all are unified; everyone’s focus is the same. Which leads us to consider: Whose focus should be considered the main focus?
I would dare say that the very first focus should be that of God’s focus and perspective. Why? God created us and He is due this. His plan has evidenced-based results which provides examples of working models which leads us to live in harmony and unity. His focus is to heal and not hurt, to love and not hate, to reach out to those hurting and bring comfort, to support one another and to treat everyone as equals. There is nothing which Jesu has taught us that promotes division, hate, judgment of man by man (we do not have His holiness to base out judgment on), to destroy a person’s value but to restore their value and dignity. God loves and accepts all people as they are and who call upon His name. Period; no exceptions or conditions.
The next focus to consider is the family: this is a community which is so broken and charred that in many cases the family structure is fragmented and lost. Parents have abandoned their responsibilities for their children, children have become defiant of family structure and believes they have a better grasp of reality; only to find out their choices have caused greater dissension and chaos, marriages and commitment to marriage has plummeted to new depths and the family structure is becoming extinct as we know it. Gone are the days where families would eat together, converse about issues taking place with one another and parents are too busy with multiple vocations to have the ability to provide financially at the cost of the emotional and connectedness of the family. If we can’t come together as a family; how does one expect to come together as a community?
The final focus is that of community: what does this look like? Each community is different. When one says community; some picture the location of a town/city. Others look at community in the lens of say the church they attend, the groups they are a part of, and so on. This is where the definition provided could be applied. All the participants have the choice to be part of said community.
So, what can we do to create the unity that works which we say we desire? Is it even possible to have? 9/11 showed us that if a crisis is big enough, it will force us to come together or to be destroyed by the common threat. If we want true unity; we must first realize the importance of said unity. We must make unity a top priority of life if we choose to seek unity. Then, we must determine what this unity looks like as a body and not as an individual. This is where we use the examples listed above. Then we make it happen: Yoda said it best; “Try? There is no try; there is do or do not…”. Unity is a choice which we decide to be a part of or to be apart from. And when we choose the latter; we all suffer and lose out on the blessing which God has in store for each of us. Think about it … God bless!
