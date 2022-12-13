KENDALLVILLE — Noble Thrive by 5 is supporting Bright by Text, a free resource through Early Childhood Alliance that offers expert tips, activities, and resources for families with children who are newborn up to eight years old. New in 2023, Bright by Text will provide localized messaging for parents to learn about activities and resources available for you right here in Noble County.
From Dec. 12 through Dec. 18, Noble Thrive by 5 is encouraging parents to subscribe to the service…and giving them a chance to win another subscription for their children.
Noble County parents who subscribe to Bright by Text any time from Monday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 18, will be entered to win a free six-month subscription to SparKits!
SparKits! from Early Childhood Alliance provide both materials your child will enjoy and activities to spark family involvement. It’s a tool that helps families provide the building blocks to prepare children to learn, to be successful in school and beyond.
To subscribe to Bright by Text and be entered to win, go to https://bit.ly/NCBrightbyText, complete the information and submit the form. Messages in either English or Spanish are sent 2-4 times per week and include evidence-based content from early childhood experts on a wide range of topics to support child development and strengthen families. Local messaging created by Noble Thrive by 5 will help parents learn what is available in their own neighborhood to support them as they raise healthy, happy children.
Bright by Text has shown that participating parents feel more empowered, and better understand their child’s developmental needs. Children that receive lots of love, care, and early learning experiences are shown to have better health and be more successful throughout their lives.
Noble Thrive by 5 will randomly draw a winner from all Noble County entries on Monday, Dec. 19.
