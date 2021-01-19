The Power of Words Article 47: “To write is human, to receive a letter: Divine!” Susan Lendroth
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
When was the last time you received a hand-written letter from a family member or longtime friend? When was the last time you took the time to write one yourself? This quote from Susan Lendroth hit home lately, “To write is human, to receive a letter: Devine!”
My brother recently was in the hospital because of some major health issues and he was not in a position to talk. The good news is that he is progressively doing better.
As brothers we have always been close, being only 10 months apart in age. He was my childhood partner whenever I needed someone to play catch with or ride bikes. As adults in 2020, we live far apart but would text or phone each other at least twice a week. Living different lives in different parts of the country has not broken our strong bond for each other.
Writing him a letter allowed me the opportunity to express what he has meant to me and to relive some of our childhood memories. As much as I hope his receiving my letters makes his day, the act of writing the letters to him made my day. In our age of technology, the practice of writing letters has gone by the wayside. Most people would say that they don’t have the time, but the truth is, they don’t TAKE the time.
I challenge each of you to go “old school,” and connect with someone you care about by writing them a letter. Soraya Diase Coffelt wrote, “Letter writing can be seen as a gift because someone has taken his/her time to write and think and express love.”
In the past few weeks, after having written my brother a couple times a week, I have begun to write letters to others who have had an influence on my life. The thought that there may be a time when I won’t be able to bond with someone from my past and express to them what they have meant to me, motivates me to sit at my desk.
As you write, your mind will reflect on a lot of great memories. You will appreciate the role that others have had in your life, and you will be grateful for how you have been blessed. Sending the letter off to that special someone is a nice gesture, but through the process of you writing it, you will also fine peace of mind.
