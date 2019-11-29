Wild rice adds flavor and texture to this healthy meat loaf alternative.
With a few savory ingredients, this recipe provides a new way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving.
Turkey and Wild Rice Loaf
Ingredients
Sauce
1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
1 Tbsp. bottled white horseradish (drained)
1/4 tsp. pepper
Turkey Loaf
Cooking spray
1 large egg white
2 Tbsp. fat-free milk
1 lb. ground, skinless turkey breast
1 cup cooked wild rice (cooked without salt)
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1/4 cup chopped, fresh parsley
2 medium garlic cloves (minced)
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
n a large bowl, using a fork, lightly beat the egg white and milk. Add the remaining turkey loaf ingredients. Using your hands or a spoon, gently combine. Shape the mixture into an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf. Place in the pan.
Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until the turkey registers 165°F on an instant-read thermometer. Remove the pan from the oven. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Turn the loaf out onto a cutting board and cut into 8 slices.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients. Spoon over the slices of turkey loaf.
