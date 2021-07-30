Round Table to discuss Civil War general
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet Monday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at the downtown Allen County Public Library.
The speaker is Lieutenant Col. (Retired) U.S. Army Harold Knudsen, who will discuss “Modern Methods of General Longstreet.”
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081; email CWRTNEI@aol.com; go to the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI; or its website at https://www.civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
Reservations open for Class of ’91 reunion
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s Class of 1991 will be holding its 30th reunion at the Kendallville American Legion Post on Saturday, Oct.16, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The cost to attend includes dinner and is $30 per person, with $50 per couple. A cash bar will be available that evening.
An RSVP is requested with payment by Sept. 10. For more information, please check out the class Facebook page, or contact Scott Truelove via email at scott.truelove@outlook.com.
