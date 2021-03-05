This past week has been hard for our community! Please continue to pray for the Prairie Heights community and, of course, the Curtis family.
Today will be a challenging journey that most of us cannot imagine. At times like this, we cry out much like the early Psalmist do … “How long O Lord, Will you forget me forever?” (Psalm 13). I also think clinging to Psalm 34:18 is helpful; “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Words at this time can seem empty, though, so we have to find beauty. When our heart is broken, and we wonder where God is, I think we have to take time to notice the beauty in moments that we take for granted every day. Today is Friday; as I write this, the sun is absolutely beautiful. The sun is the light we need after a dark winter. We crave the rays and the way it makes the trees dance, the water reflects, and our mood lifts. I also love when we are on vacation and sunsets on the water. There is nothing better than when that sun fills the top of the water with beauty.
One of the things I love about spring is hearing all the creatures make a joyful noise. It reminds me that God’s mercies are new every morning. After a hard winter, it is good to remember that! The world comes alive with beauty after the slumber of winter.
None of this brings back two wonderful young guys. None of this eases the pain that many are experiencing presently. I believe, though, that clinging to the gift of nature and remembering the promises of God can help us in our darkest moments.
We are currently in the season of LENT, a time to focus on Jesus. Jesus came so that we can have life. Life beyond that of which we presently know. A promise He made was that He was going to prepare a place for us. Before saying that, he told his followers that in His Father’s house were many rooms. (John 14) In this same passage, He tells us to not let our hearts be troubled.
I don’t know how you cannot have troubled hearts when two precious boys are gone, and it doesn’t make sense. Again I turn to the words of God for comfort.
“Psalm 121 I lift up my eyes to the mountains- where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” I don’t always know how but God sends people into our lives that hold us up when it feels impossible to stand. Remind you of the song I used last week? What a friend we have in Jesus.
The journey of missing will never end. The journey of wishing for one more moment, one more game, one more … will continue until reunited with God and the boys. I never had the privilege of knowing them or their family but I know the importance of sharing their moments. Let’s not forget them or their love for certain things. Enjoy a baseball game and think about how they loved the game. Most importantly, share a sweet moment with the family if you have one and remember daily to ask God to be close to them and bind up their wounds left by an unspeakable tragedy. Let us love one another well right now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.