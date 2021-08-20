KENDALLVILLE — Two local high school graduates have each been awarded a $1,000 Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship for 2021 from the Parkview Noble Foundation.
Ella Grace Thompson and Natalie Baculima-Castro have been selected to receive the scholarships, which are made possible by donations to the foundation from individuals wishing to influence the community positively by supporting healthcare education and advancing compassionate nursing practice.
Both scholarship recipients participated in the Health Occupations Education program managed by Impact Institute, which prepares high school students for careers in healthcare. The program includes hands-on experiences in a variety of healthcare settings.
“Each of these young women displays qualities we know will make them excellent nurses,” said Kelly Graden, BSN, RN, program instructor and Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship committee member. “We believe they will become assets to any healthcare team and strong advocates for their patients, and we look forward to hearing about their successes during nursing school and as their careers progress.”
Ella Grace Thompson graduated from Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange. She will attend the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne to pursue a nursing degree specializing in obstetrics.
In high school, Thompson was not only a stellar student, but also a very active one. She played volleyball all four years and was both team captain and academic all-state in her senior year. She carried her love of the sport into volunteer activities as well, coaching volleyball fundamentals with the Special Olympics Volleyball program through Ball Sports Academy in Angola.
A member of National Honor Society, she also participated in Future Farmers of America. Thompson has volunteered at the LaGrange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic and recruited a group of friends to help a local nursing home by cleaning up the facility’s garden, filling bird feeders and washing the cars of nursing staff. Her many activities with her youth group through four years also included highway clean-up, a “trunk or treat” for the community, and working in her church nursery.
As a participant in the Impact Institute program at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Thompson knew she wanted to go into nursing, but was unsure as to what type. The experience of watching a C-section set her on her career path.
“Doctors had difficulty when attempting to remove the baby from the placenta in the mother,” Thompson recalled. “Once they were able to get her out, she was blue and not moving. I watched the OB nurses work diligently to reestablish the child’s airway and continue to monitor her. After seeing how the OB nurses needed to be prepared for any situation brought to them, I knew that I was meant to work in labor and delivery. I will use this experience to become a better nurse by always being prepared and providing patient-centered care.”
Thompson hopes to return to LaGrange County after achieving her certification as a nurse and “give back to the community I was fortunate enough to be raised in.”
Natalie Baculima-Castro graduated from East Noble High School in Kendallville. She will pursue a nursing degree at Indiana University Fort Wayne.
In high school, Baculima-Castro was known for her strong work ethic and willingness to help other students with projects as well as assist teachers with grading papers. She also helped the school staff set up for special events. Her team orientation and work ethic have been central to her achievements. Baculima-Castro began working at a local fast-food restaurant during her sophomore year, and continued to work there throughout high school and beyond.
Feeling drawn to a career in healthcare, she took classes in medical terminology and anatomy-physiology to prepare for what she knows will be challenging college coursework.
The scholarship committee was impressed by this motivated grad’s energy and commitment, particularly given that English is her second language: “We found her grit and determination inspiring,” said committee member Amy Schroeder, who is the daughter of Karen Denney, the scholarship’s namesake. “My mother was always a champion of those who faced extra challenges and had many personal hurdles herself. Natalie also demonstrates the servant attitude that Parkview values in its employees.”
In the Impact Institute program at Parkview Noble Hospital, a rotation in the Emergency Department clicked for Baculima-Castro. The fast pace and variety of nursing situations in that environment appealed to her.
“My first day there, the nurses took the time to explain to me that people act very differently in pain,” said Baculima-Castro. “I thought that was interesting information, that pain and suffering can change a patient’s reaction. My second day there, I saw a patient with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease that causes an infection that destroys tissue under the skin, also known as MRSA. It was interesting to have the chance to see a patient with MRSA. I was allowed to take some vitals and take out a patient’s IV when they left. Letting me, as an inexperienced student, take on even these simple tasks helped. It showed me that vitals – pulse, respiration, blood pressure, temperature, and oxygen level – will be able to show me a pattern. I was also allowed to put electrodes [for an EKG] on an emergency patient who had a pacemaker, wasn’t able to get an appointment with his doctor and complained of heartburn. My experience in the ER was very eventful, and this will make me a better nurse because I will have an understanding before I even get to [nursing] school.”
The Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship is made possible by the generosity of community members who believe in the importance of compassionate nursing.
Karen Denney was a caring nurse who dedicated her 35-year career to patients at McCray Memorial Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital. During her career, she was the manager of the OB department – now the Family Birthing Center – for more than 25 years.
For information on supporting students pursuing a nursing career through the Parkview Noble Foundation’s Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship Fund, email scholarships@parkview.com or call 260-266-7800.
