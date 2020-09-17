These children were recently born in new Eden Care Center;
Kaydi Lyn, a girl, was born Sept. 15 to LaVon and Emma (Miller) Lehman, LaGrange.
Luke Alan, a boy, was born Sept. 13 to Devon and Cheryl (Yoder) Bontrager, Topeka.
Loren Dean, a boy, was born Sept. 13 to Richard and Mary Sue (Eash) Yoder, LaGrange.
Vanessa Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 11 to Alan and Kristine (Yoder) Lehman, Goshen.
Isaiah Drew, a boy, was born Sept. 11 to Jerry and Norma (Miller) Wingard, Goshen.
Eric David, a boy, was born Sept. 11 to Richard and Norma E. (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Kayleen Ranee, a girl, was born Sept. 11 to Norman and MaryLou (Schrock) Miller, Middlebury.
Kyle Andrew, a boy, was born Sept. 10 to Jerry and Lou Ann (Lehman) Miler, Ligonier.
Lila Faith, a girl, was born Sept. 9 to Delmar and Betty Fern (Bontrager) Mast, Goshen.
Kathy Ranae, a girl, was born Sept. 8 to LaVern and Wanda Sue (Yoder) Miller, LaGrange.
Karlin Noah, a boy, was born Sept. 7 to Joseph and Erma (Miller) Yoder, Wolcottville.
Joshua David, a boy, was born Sept. 7 to Jerry and Rebekah (Fry) Hochstetler, Ligonier.
