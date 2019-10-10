It’s definitely that time again.
That season for pumpkin-spice lattes with extra foam and a dash or two of cinnamon has finally returned.
It’s that time for brisk evening walks with the family, crunching leaves beneath your feet and skies peppered with kites, Friday Night Lights and late evening bonfires with a hint of burnt leaves in the air and the perfect coals for roasting a Hebrew National or two.
We have but only a few weeks remaining to enjoy the sharply manicured lawn in the hammock with the family dog at our side and our beloved in our arms while the kiddos race through the piled leaves in a heap of laughter and wonder. Meanwhile, Grandma labors away with love the beautiful process of canning the garden salsa grown just a few feet away from the hammock. It’s time for Buffalo Trace and vinyl and a vintage Rocky Patel with style and then some in the study accompanied by a round table discussion of the philosophy of time travel in a DeLorean designed by a crazy, wild-eyed scientist, while layering a mesh of threads colored in rust, brown and paisley button-down wrapped with a crisp bow tie and a quarter zip underneath a chalk stripe notch lapel jacket with a contrasting pocket square and a bright lapel pin.
It’s time to go sockless with a pair of well-worn, horse-buckle Allen Edmonds and your choice torn denim. She steals your favorite Saturday sweater for date night to your restaurant after a another memorable day with the family to the apple orchard for a pumpkin hunt, caramel popcorn and candy apples.
It is the perfect time of year for the feel of a leather-bound book in your hand while turning the silk pages one by one while relaxing in an Adirondack chair with a fresh cup of Dean & Delucca on the stand nearby atop a crisp green lawn with the Olde English Sheepdog a few paces away soaking in the mid-afternoon sun; a choir of birds lift their song in ambience.
The air circling the neighborhoods become thick with the hint of burning leaves and small stripes of smoke can be seen from the drive-in movie theater. You await the double feature with the fam and a large cooler filled with goodies and a brand new Frisbee.
This is the very time of year when you can roll the window down and feel the cool breeze against your face traveling down the highway with the warmth of the engine air on your feet and Phil Collins on the stereo.
It is absolutely that time once again to warm up, cool down, chill out, kick back, soup up, gear up, relax, chillax, take 5, take a break, take a breather and enjoy for before too long we will ask one another in the month of December, a little more than a month away, “where has the year gone?” but then again .. .that’s just my humble opinion.
