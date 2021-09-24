These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Kenlin Jay, a boy, was born Sept. 22 to Daryl and Esther (Miller) Beechy, Topeka.
Oliver Job, a boy, was born Sept. 21 to Myron and Kayla (Yutzy) Miller, Goshen.
Hope Elizabeth, a girl, was born Sept. 20 to Justin and Kelsey (Meese0 Rutter, Sturgis, Michigan.
Cheyanne Nicole, a girl, was born Sept. 19 to Allen and Lorene (Eash) Miller, Wolcottville.
Kiara Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 18 to Ervin and Lorene (Hochstetler) Bontrager, Ligonier.
