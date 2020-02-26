One-room school talk at homemakers meeting
FREMONT — Dee Howarth will present her program on the one-room schools of Steuben County at the next meeting of the Merry Mixers Extension Homemakers Club.
The program will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont.
Indiana Extension Homemakers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service.
CCC to discuss women’s voting rights
ANGOLA — The Community Coalition for Change discussion group will consider Elaine Weiss’ comprehensive history of the fight for women’s voting rights, “The Woman’s Hour,” at the March 9 meeting at Carnegie Public Library, 322 S. Wayne St.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last about an hour.
It is open to the public.
Copies of the book may be requested at the circulation desk at the Carnegie library.
